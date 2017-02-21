A fitting tribute to SLGA founder Sim

Golf was her passion and dancing her deep interest.

At a golf and dinner reception last night organised in her honour as the founder of the Singapore Ladies Golf Association (SLGA), Jeanette Sim, 85, underlined these attributes.

Gracing the event at Orchid Country Club, Sim, also a former Tanah Merah Country Club ladies' captain, mingled with the 120 diners and showed her dance moves.

SLGA president Lyn Sen highlighted Sim's contributions to women's golf and junior development.

When Sen stated that she had big shoes to fill, the diners nodded in agreement as Sim had set a very high standard during her 25-year tenure as SLGA boss from 1979. - GODFREY ROBERT