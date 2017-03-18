Fitzpatrick and Grillo share lead
Matthew Fitzpatrick fired a five-under 67 to match Argentina's Emiliano Grillo for the lead after the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The 22-year-old Fitzpatrick is seeking his first career US PGA Tour victory.
England's Paul Casey shared third place, one stroke off the pace, with former US Open winner Lucas Glover and fellow American Charley Hoffman while Australians Greg Chalmers and Ryan Ruffels were in sixth on 69. World No. 2 Jason Day was in a 12-man pack on 70. - AFP