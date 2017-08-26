FOOTJOY D.N.A HELIX

A new version of the popular D.N.A golf shoes will be available from Sept 1 at all major golf retail outlets.

Featuring a wider platform and lightweight construction, its new NitroThin 3.0 TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) outsole is reportedly 38 per cent more stable than its predecessor and 23 per cent lighter.

Achieved by increasing the width between cleat receptacles in the heel by 13 per cent, a new fit-bed was also developed with more lateral stability that integrates a 3D FoamCollar to lock the wearer's foot in place.

Timothy Yoong, regional brand manager of FJ, explained: "With the input and feedback from PGA Tour pros that had used the first generation DNA, the new re-engineered DNA Helix is now better in every sense of the word. Better grip, better performance, better in-shoe comfort and at a much lighter weight."

Pricing: $330 (Laced) / $360 (BOA Closure System)