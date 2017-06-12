Four promising juniors invited to SPGA pro event

In a move to promote junior golf, the Singapore Professional Golfers' Association (SPGA) has included four promising youngsters in its professional three-day event, the Totts Golf Invitation 2017.

The SPGA tournament, starting today at Sembawang Country Club (SCC), will feature the four SGA Development Squad members in a field of 80 players, including 74 professionals.

The four players are Ryan Wong, Andre Chong, Callista Chen and Sarah Tan.

The SCC-SPGA Golf Series event is happy to link up with Totts Golf, which conducts after-school enrichment programmes that focus on introducing the game to children between the ages of three and seven.

Totts Golf director and CEO Eugene Ooi said: "Developing academics alongside sports and recreational activities will provide for a well-rounded child.

"We believe in building confidence, teamwork and achievement for the kids in our programmes."

Leading professionals at the event are Quincy Quek, Koh Dengshan, Scott Barr, Johnson Poh, Choo Tze Huang and Jonathan Woo. - GODFREY ROBERT