Fowler in the driver's seat

Rickie Fowler fired five birdies in a five-under 65 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to seize a four-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton heading into the final round of the US PGA Tour Honda Classic.

Fowler, who started the day one shot behind co-leaders Ryan Palmer and Wesley Bryan, soared to the top of the leaderboard with birdies at the third, seventh, ninth, 16th and 18th holes.

His 13-under total of 197 put him four strokes in front of England's Hatton, who carded a 66 for 201.

Fowler put himself in a good position to claim a first title since his win in Abu Dhabi in January last year.