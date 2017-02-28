Fowler has putter to thank for win

American Rickie Fowler heaved a sigh of relief after clinching a four-stroke victory at the Honda Classic in Florida yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Fowler, previously 0-for-4 after starting the final round leading on the US PGA Tour, frittered away almost all of his four-stroke advantage on a breezy day at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

But he steadied a leaky ship by sinking consecutive long birdie putts, a 40-footer at the 12th hole followed by a 25-footer at the next, and extended his lead to five strokes with two holes left.

"My putter saved me," Fowler, 28, said after carding 71 to finish at 12-under 268 for his fourth PGA Tour victory. He has also won three times internationally.

With the win, Fowler rose to ninth in the world rankings. Gary Woodland and Morgan Hoffmann tied for second on eight under.