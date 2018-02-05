Fowler takes one-shot lead at Phoenix Open

Rickie Fowler's storming finish vaulted him to the top of the Phoenix Open leaderboard yesterday morning (Singapore time), after the American signed for a four-under 67 and a one-shot lead heading into the final round.

Fowler, who began the day tied for the lead, was one-over through seven holes but roared back into contention with five birdies, including three straight from the 16th at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.