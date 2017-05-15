Garcia in fine form at TPC

US Masters champion Sergio Garcia recovered from a slow start and found his old form to storm into contention at The Players Championship (TPC), where a win could enhance his special season.

The 37-year-old Spaniard seized his long-awaited Major title by winning the Masters last month and now has his eyes set on the US PGA Tour's flagship event, where he is on five under and just four shots off joint leaders - Americans JB Holmes and Kyle Stanley.

A 2008 Players Championship winner and frequent contender in the tournament, Garcia entered this morning's (Singapore time) final round with new-found status to match his strong history at TPC Sawgrass.

"I've told you guys many, many times. It's one of my favourite golf courses we play all year and, for some reason, I can see what I want to do," Garcia said.

His week got off to a slow start when he battled to a one-over 73 on Thursday, which featured a hole-in-one on the island green par-three 17th hole.

He has since found his old form, culminating with Saturday's five-under 67 that vaulted him up the leaderboard.

"I felt like a little bit in chains on Thursday because of how overwhelming everything has been," Garcia said.

"I was thinking, 'Come on, you have to play well after winning the Masters'.

"I probably put a little too much pressure on myself."

Garcia will now attempt to create another memorable moment and build on his growing resume.

With a win, Garcia would join Tiger Woods (2001) as the only player to win the US Masters and the Players Championship in the same year.