Garcia to return for S'pore Open

US Masters champion Sergio Garcia will play in next year's SMBC Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club for the second consecutive time, organisers announced yesterday.

The 37-year-old Spaniard won his first Major at Augusta in April after beating Justin Rose in a play-off.

The SMBC Singapore Open, to be played from Jan 18-21, is jointly sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour Organisation.

"I did not manage victory in the Singapore Open but I won twice soon afterwards, including, of course, my first Major at the Masters," said Garcia.

"I am happy to be coming back to the SMBC Singapore Open next year."