GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN

Girls, girls, girls. Booths, booths, booths. Prizes, prizes, prizes.

Put them all together and you get a potent mix of fun, giggles, glee and gratification.

The Sentosa Ladies Open at the premier club On June 6 was a fabulous event, themed black and white, that saw everyone dressed to the nines.

It was an evening of cool glamour that began with women attired in stylish and fashionable LeCoq Sportif golf gear colouring their nails, after earlier enjoying massages, manicures, beauty workshops and makeovers before taking to the well-manicured new Tanjong course.

A large field of 230 players turned up to play in the morning and afternoon sessions.

And they were spoilt by sponsors Le Coq Sportif's selections, Sulwhasoo (official beauty), Mouward (official jeweller and notable sponsors Imedeen, FootJoy, Taylor-Made and Leica.

In addition Apexlynx were the main sponsors to an event that drew laughter and joy at a lavish dinner that spoilt them with delectable food, great company, entertaining games and an array of dances that almost brought the roof down at the beautifully-decorated ballroom decked in black and white décor.

MC Justin Mission added to the fun with his jokes, games and dances.

Meylinda Setyo of Sentosa Golf Club walked away with the title in a competitive event partnered by SPH magazine Golf Women.