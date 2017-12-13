Golf

Golf chiefs bid to avoid fiasco

Dec 13, 2017 06:00 am

Golf chiefs announced that tournament officials will no longer act on evidence from television viewers as they attempt to avoid a repeat of the fiasco which scuppered Lexi Thompson's title hopes at this year's ANA Inspiration.

In the most significant rule change, tournament rules officials will no longer accept "call-ins" from members of the public watching on television concerning possible rules violations.

From Jan 1, officials will be assigned to monitor the television feed to ensure no possible rules infractions occur. - AFP

