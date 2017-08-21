Golfer Amanda scores first pro win in China

Amanda Tan turned pro in February after qualifying for the HSBC Women's Champions.

The first win always tastes good. And it spurs you on to greater heights.

That was how local professional woman golfer Amanda Tan felt over the weekend.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old rookie pro claimed her first professional victory in Beijing.

Playing in the BridgeCC CLPGA Beijing Heritage - a China LPGA event - Amanda beat Thai stalwart Saranporn Langkulgase in a play-off at the par-72 Beijing Orient Tianxing Country Club to bag 30,000 yuan (S$6,125) in prize money.

Amanda, who turned pro in February after qualifying for the HSBC Women's Champions at Sentosa's Tanjong Course, shot an impressive five-under 67 in the final round to add to earlier rounds of 67 and 69 for a 13-under total.

She led by two shots going into the last hole, but was forced into a play-off when she made a bogey six and Saranporn birdied for a two-shot swing.

In the play-off, Amanda regrouped and superbly birdied the 18th to seal the win as Saranporn misread her putt and could muster only a par.

Now back to strict practice at Warren Golf & Country Club, Amanda hopes to have her next crack at glory in the Thai LPGA Tour soon.

Said Amanda: "This was my biggest pay cheque after having made a few cuts in tournaments in the region. This will spur me on to bigger things."