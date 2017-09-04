Golfer Lewis to donate winnings

American golf star Stacy Lewis says watching the resolve of the victims of a hurricane in her hometown of Houston, Texas, has spurred her to help out.

Lewis, who is poised to win her first tournament in three years, will donate her prize money, win or lose, to the victims of Hurricane Harvey - which has killed at least 42 people and unleashed massive flooding that damaged up to 50,000 homes in Houston.

"I have been motivated," said Lewis, who shot a 65 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to take a three- shot lead into this morning's final round of the LPGA Tour's Portland Classic.

"I am more appreciative. You think you got it pretty tough.

"The people down there got it way tougher than us. It puts things in perspective."

If Lewis can hold onto her lead this morning, she would collect the winner's cheque of US$195,000 (US$264,000).

If she finishes second, she would earn US$120,000.

Lewis moved to Houston as a youngster and her husband is the women's golf coach at the University of Houston.

Lewis rode a flurry of early birdies to take control of the tournament in yesterday morning's third round. She is at 17-under 199 through 54 holes, three clear of Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn.