Golfer Park Inbee back for title defence

Olympic women's golf champion Park Inbee will be back in Singapore next year to defend her title at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

The 11th edition of the event, previously known as the HSBC Women's Champions, will take place from March 1 to 4 at the refurbished Tanjong Course at the Sentosa Golf Club, which will also host the inaugural Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific golf championship in February.

