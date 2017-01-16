Golfer Woo gets slot for Singapore Open

Jonathan Woo can finally flash a big smile.

Patrick Feizal Joyce, the vice-president of golf for promoters Lagadere Sport, gave the 26-year-old rookie pro an invitation to compete at this week's SMBC Singapore Open - two weeks after he had just missed out on the criteria set by the Singapore Professional Golfers' Association.

Woo will join eight other Singaporean pros at the US$1 million (S$1.43m) national Open to be played from Thursday to Sunday at Sentosa's Serapong course.

The others are Mardan Mamat, Quincy Quek, Lam Chih Bing, Marc Kawasoe, Koh Dengshan, Johnson Poh, Mitchell Slorach and Choo Tze Huang.