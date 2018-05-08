Great shot helps Day to the title

Former golf world No. 1 Jason Day has a burning ambition to get back to the top of the rankings and he made a huge leap with a two-stroke victory at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Day had an awful day of wayward driving and squandered a three-shot lead on the back nine with consecutive bogeys.

After a birdie at the par-four 16th, he took aim at the par-three 17th with a seven-iron from 230 yards and launched his ball 142 feet into the air.

It landed some 40 feet short of the pin and finally clattered against the bottom of the flagstick.