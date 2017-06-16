Greg's in the groove

Gregory Foo (near left) and Joshua Shou with the winner's trophy.

Singapore's top amateur golfer Gregory Foo left on Wednesday night for next week's British Amateur Open brimming with confidence.

Foo, 24, is elated with his showing at last week's Vietnam Amateur Open where he whipped the field with four sub-par rounds at the FLC Quy Nhon Golf Links in Binh Dinh province.

Foo shot 70-70-71-68 for a nine-under 279 total to finish 11 strokes ahead of teammate Joshua Shou (75-76-71-68), with Ruperto Zaragoa third on 292 (73-72-71-76).

The British event will be held at the famed Royal St George's and Prince's courses in Kent from June 19 to 24.