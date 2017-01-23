Hadwin fires rare 59 in US PGA event

Canada's Adam Hadwin became only the eighth golfer to shoot 59 over 18 holes at a US PGA Tour event, sinking 13 birdies in a bogey-free third round at the CareerBuilder Challenge yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Asked to describe the round, Hadwin said: "Perfect, I guess. I got away with a few shots on the back... For whatever reason, I was making every putt I had. I haven't felt anything like it."

The 196th-ranked golfer became only the second player from outside the United States to shoot a 59 in a US PGA event, after Australian Stuart Appleby at the 2010 Greenbrier Classic.

The Canadian is also the only player in that exclusive club to never have won a PGA title.

He credited playing partner Colt Knost with keeping tensions light and said that having amateurs alongside in the tournament also eased the pressure.

Hadwin said: "Colt is great, very laid-back and this atmosphere lends itself to low scores.

"Playing with amateurs, you forget about what you're doing a little bit. It was a lot of fun."

He started the day tied for 49th, but Hadwin leaped into the lead at 17-under par 199 for 54 holes, one stroke ahead of American Dominic Bozzelli.