Hadwin fires rare 59 in US PGA event
Canada's Adam Hadwin became only the eighth golfer to shoot 59 over 18 holes at a US PGA Tour event, sinking 13 birdies in a bogey-free third round at the CareerBuilder Challenge yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Asked to describe the round, Hadwin said: "Perfect, I guess. I got away with a few shots on the back... For whatever reason, I was making every putt I had. I haven't felt anything like it."
The 196th-ranked golfer became only the second player from outside the United States to shoot a 59 in a US PGA event, after Australian Stuart Appleby at the 2010 Greenbrier Classic.
The Canadian is also the only player in that exclusive club to never have won a PGA title.
He credited playing partner Colt Knost with keeping tensions light and said that having amateurs alongside in the tournament also eased the pressure.
Hadwin said: "Colt is great, very laid-back and this atmosphere lends itself to low scores.
"Playing with amateurs, you forget about what you're doing a little bit. It was a lot of fun."
He started the day tied for 49th, but Hadwin leaped into the lead at 17-under par 199 for 54 holes, one stroke ahead of American Dominic Bozzelli.
Hadwin opened with a 71 and fired a 69 on Friday. - AFP