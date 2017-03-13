Hadwin on track to end PGA drought

Canadian Adam Hadwin has already broken 60 on the US PGA Tour, and now he stands on the verge of his first victory after taking a four-stroke third-round lead at the Valspar Championship in Florida yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Hadwin sank two monster putts on the back nine to vault clear of the field with a bogey-free four-under 67 at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead course at Palm Harbor.

He is at 14-under 199 with one round left, with American Patrick Cantlay (66) closest on 10 under, and Jim Herman (71) next on nine under.

Hadwin became the eighth player to shoot 59 on the US PGA Tour when he posted the magical number at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January, en route to finishing second at the event.