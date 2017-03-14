Hadwin wins first PGA title
Canada's Adam Hadwin captured his first US PGA title despite squandering a four-stroke lead, parring the final hole to win the Valspar Championship by one shot over American Patrick Cantlay yesterday morning (Singapore time).
A double-bogey by Hadwin after finding water off the tee at the par-four 16th left the duo deadlocked, but Cantlay found a bunker at 18th and missed a 15-foot par putt, allowing Hadwin to tap in for the victory.
Hadwin fired a 71 to finish on 14-under 270 while Cantlay's closing 68 left him on 271, with Americans Jim Herman and Dominic Bozzelli sharing third on 272. - AFP