Hahn blasts into Byron Nelson lead

James Hahn fired his second bogey-free 64 of the week yesterday morning (Singapore time), while Australia's Jason Day charged into contention at the US PGA Byron Nelson tournament.

World No. 3 Day blasted a seven-under par 63 in the third round at the TPC Las Colinas course just outside Dallas, but was two strokes off the pace as Hahn grabbed the lead on 12-under 198 to go into the final round which teed off last night.

"I played well out there. Overall it was a good day," said Hahn.

"It is really close. One putt here or there. You need good breaks to keep the momentum going and I did that today."

Fellow American Billy Horschel was second on 199 after a 66 that included birdies on his last three holes.

Hahn said he won't worry while sleeping on the lead, even though there were a dozen players within five strokes.

"Tell me what my tee time is tomorrow and I'll just show up," he said.

"There's a lot on the line, but I feel like when I'm on the golf course there's a different animal that comes out and I get very competitive."

Day had eight birdies to move into a share of third with second-round leader Jason Kokrak, who shot 72. American Cameron Tringale was fifth at 201 after a 67.

Reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia of Spain fired a 64 to finish on 202 and shared sixth with former Byron Nelson champion Jason Dufner (65) and Bud Cauley (68).

Defending champion Garcia shot 29 on the back nine yesterday, the same score he posted on the front nine in the opening round when he won in 2016.