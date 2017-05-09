Harman pips world No. 1 Johnson to Wells Fargo title

Brian Harman sank a 28-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the US PGA Wells Fargo Championship yesterday morning (Singapore time), edging top-ranked Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez by a stroke.

Harman, whose only prior US PGA Tour triumph came at the 2014 John Deere Classic, birdied the last two holes to deny fellow American Johnson his fourth consecutive PGA triumph in his comeback event after missing the US Masters with a back injury.

"It's a lot of emotion for sure," Harman said. "I've been fighting really hard. I've been working really hard. This one feels pretty good."

Harman fired a four-under 68 to finish 72 holes on 10-under 278 at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina - a one-year host for the event while its usual course, Quail Hollow in Charlotte, is being prepared for the US PGA Championship in August.

Johnson, who matched the day's low round with his second consecutive 67, said he feels fit physically and mentally as he prepares to defend his US Open title at Erin Hills next month.

He will face the world's best again at the Players Championship this week.

"I'm happy with where the game is going into next week," Johnson said yesterday morning. "Physically I'm really good. Everything is 100 per cent. I'm swinging it with no problems."

It looked as if Johnson, who only made the cut on the number, was destined for a play-off with Perez in his bid to become the first player with four wins in a row since Tiger Woods in 2008.

Harman missed a four-foot par putt at the par-three 15th to fall one adrift but sank a four-foot birdie putt at 17 to match clubhouse leaders Perez and Johnson.

His approach at 18 bounded well left of the green and his pitch left him an unlikely birdie putt to grab the lead, but he rammed it home and began a screaming, fist-pumping, high-five-filled celebration.