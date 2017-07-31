Hoffman one ahead of Chappell

Charley Hoffman rolled in six birdies in a seven-under 65 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to take a one-stroke lead into the final day at the Canadian Open.

Hoffman was one ahead of fellow American Kevin Chappell (66), who bogeyed the last hole after finding water, with Gary Woodland and Robert Garrigus a further stroke behind.

Garrigus' round of 62 tied the course record at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville.

Hoffman, who is on 17 under, said staying aggressive and making birdies were key to winning the tournament, which would be his first victory since his Texas Open win last year.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson appeared poised to take the lead until his second shot on the 11th hole landed in the water, leading to a double-bogey.