Horschel pips Day in play-off

American Billy Horschel parred the first play-off hole to beat Jason Day at the TPC Four Seasons in Dallas yesterday morning (Singapore time) to win the PGA Byron Nelson tournament - his first victory since 2014.

Horschel and Day finished 72 holes on 12-under 269. Day fired a two-under 68 while Horschel shot 69, each finishing one stroke ahead of American James Hahn, who was third after shooting 71.