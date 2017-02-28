HSBC Women's Champions turns 10

Junior golfers and volunteers forming the number 10 on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the HSBC Women's Champions tournament.

The HSBC Women's Champions event has just turned 10, so what better way to mark the occasion than running the number on the golf course that will soon be welcoming the creme de la creme in women's golf?

International golf sponsor HSBC on Sunday celebrated the 10th anniversary of its flagship event at the New Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club (SGC), where SGC junior golfers and tournament volunteers combined to spell out a giant number 10 on one of the fairways.

Come Thursday, 19 of the world's top-20 players will line up at SGC for the 10th HSBC Women's Champions, which is widely regarded as "Asia's Major".

The star-studded roll of honour reads like a who's who in women's golf - Mexico's Lorena Ochoa, Australia's Karrie Webb, Japan's Ai Miyazato, American Paula Creamer and South Korean Park Inbee.

The organisers have promised that the four-day event won't be just about the golf.

Over the years, it has become a celebration of music and food in an all-round entertainment experience.

Last year, it hosted celebrated pop act Take That and MasterChef host Monica Galetti and, this year, popular South Korean actor-singer Lee Joon Gi will take centrestage.

This is all part of HSBC's long-running Anyone's Game campaign, which is designed to open up the world of golf and attract new fans to the sport by making the entertainment off the course as good as the entertainment on it.