India's Sharma wins Maybank title

India's Shubhankar Sharma roared back from a four-stroke deficit to claim a two-shot win at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia for his second European Tour title yesterday.

The 21-year-old pocketed US$500,000 (S$660,000) after shooting 10 birdies in a closing round of 10-under 62 to aggregate 21-under for the tournament, ahead of joint overnight leader Jorge Campillo who carded a 68 for an overall 19-under 269.