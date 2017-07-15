Injured Wie pulls out of US Open
Former champion Michelle Wie, who battled through a neck injury to finish her opening round at the US Women's Open at Trump National on Thursday, withdrew from the championship yesterday.
Wie, the 2014 winner, withdrew on the 11th hole, her second hole of the day in a rainy start to the second round, which was delayed to allow 39 players to finish their first round from the weather-interrupted opening day.
China's Feng Shanshan was the leader after posting a six-under 66 in calm conditions on Thursday, one shot ahead of South Korean Amy Yang. - REUTERS