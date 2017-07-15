Golf

Injured Wie pulls out of US Open

Jul 15, 2017 06:00 am

Former champion Michelle Wie, who battled through a neck injury to finish her opening round at the US Women's Open at Trump National on Thursday, withdrew from the championship yesterday.

Wie, the 2014 winner, withdrew on the 11th hole, her second hole of the day in a rainy start to the second round, which was delayed to allow 39 players to finish their first round from the weather-interrupted opening day.

China's Feng Shanshan was the leader after posting a six-under 66 in calm conditions on Thursday, one shot ahead of South Korean Amy Yang. - REUTERS

