International team skipper Price hopeful of upset

Veteran golfer Nick Price, who captains the International team for the upcoming Presidents Cup, is hopeful his side can inflict a rare defeat on the United States in the biennial event.

In 11 attempts, the International team have earned just one victory and one tie.

Price said the eight players returning from the close defeat in South Korea two years ago have developed a strong bond.

"What happened in South Korea really was a shot in the arm for guys like Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Day, who have never been on a winning team," he said at Liberty National.

"The team room on that Sunday night, it was a very humbling experience for me because the guys emotionally spilled their guts out to everyone how important it was to them and how much they enjoyed it.

"Even though we are a hodgepodge of a team from all around the world, we are all competitors and we like to compete and don't like to get beaten."

The 12 players come from the rest of the world, excluding Europe.