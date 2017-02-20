Jang saves her best for last

South Korea's Jang Ha Na sealed a three-shot victory in the Australian Open at Royal Adelaide yesterday with a blistering eagle-birdie finish.

World No. 6 Jang, 24, conjured a remarkable finish with an eagle from long range at the 17th followed by a brilliant birdie at the 18th for a four-under 69 and a winning total of 10-under 282.

Denmark's Nanna Madsen finished second three shots back on 285 while a group of four, including Thailand's world No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn at joint third on 286.