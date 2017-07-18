Johnson and Rory in same group

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy will play together in the first two rounds of the British Open at Royal Birkdale in England, it was announced yesterday.

Johnson and McIlroy will play together with former US Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa in a group that will start their opening round at 2.48pm (UK time) on Thursday.

World No. 2 Hideki Matsuyama of Japan is in a group with US Open champion Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood.

American world No. 3 Jordan Spieth and last year's Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden will play together alongside Kim Si Woo of South Korea.

Another group sure to attract the galleries will be the trio of Masters champion Sergio Garcia, world No. 6 Jason Day of Australia and 2015 Open champion Zach Johnson.