Johnson charges into semi-finals

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is on course to become the first player to win all four World Golf Championships events after advancing to the semi-finals at the WGC-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Johnson beat Swede Alexander Noren 3&2 in the quarter-finals to set up a last-four clash against Japanese 54th seed Hideto Tanihara, who saw off Englishman Ross Fisher 4&2.