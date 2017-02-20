Johnson on course for No. 1 ranking

Dustin Johnson edged closer to golf's world No. 1 ranking when he fired a five-under 66 to seize a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the weather-hit Genesis Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The US Open champion had a 36-hole total of 10-under 132 and could supplant Jason Day atop the world rankings if he can break through for a first win at the Riviera Country Club.

He was one shot in front of US compatriots Pat Perez, who closed with back-to-back birdies for a 66, and Cameron Tringale, who had seven birdies in an impressive 64.

The duo were two strokes ahead of Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas and Americans Patrick Rodgers and J.T. Poston on 135.

"I want to put myself in a position to win this tournament, that's really all I care about is what it takes to get it done here," said Johnson, who has six top-10 finishes at Riviera.

"The rest of the stuff, the points and world golf rankings, yeah, I would like to get there, but I'm not worried about it."

If Johnson wins, Day must finish no worse than a two-way tie for third to stay on top.