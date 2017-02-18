Johnson eyes No. 1 ranking

US Open champion Dustin Johnson made a strong start in his bid to claim the world No. 1 ranking by firing a five-under 66 that left him two shots off leader Sam Saunders (64) on the opening day of the weather-interrupted Genesis Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Johnson, who can claim the top ranking with a win should incumbent Jason Day tie for third or worse, made six birdies and one bogey to tie for second behind Saunders on the classic Riviera layout in Los Angeles. - REUTERS