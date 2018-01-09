Johnson storms to victory at Sentry Tournament of Champions
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson eased to an eight-shot victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Johnson entered the final round with a two-shot advantage and blew away the field with an eight-under 65 at the wide open Kapalua Plantation course in Maui.
The 33-year-old, who won four times last season, picked up four birdies on the first nine and added three more to go along with an eagle at the par-four 12th hole to shut the door on the competition.
The eagle came during a mammoth drive on the 433-yard hole that saw the ball stop just inches from the cup.
Johnson said the key to his victory was a new driver he decided to put into play last week.
He said: "I started hitting it real straight and controlled it."
"The driver is what won me the golf tournament this week.
"I don't think I hit a bad drive all week."
Spain's Jon Rahm shot a four-under 69 and finished second on 16-under. American Brian Harman, who entered the day as the nearest challenger at two shots back, ended at 15-under.
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Americans Rickie Fowler and Pat Perez were a further shot back at 14-under.
But the field was left marvelling at Johnson after his latest performance.
"What he did today was pretty impressive," Rahm said. "None of us could really do much. That shows how good of a competitor he is." - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now