Johnson storms to victory at Sentry Tournament of Champions

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson eased to an eight-shot victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Johnson entered the final round with a two-shot advantage and blew away the field with an eight-under 65 at the wide open Kapalua Plantation course in Maui.

The 33-year-old, who won four times last season, picked up four birdies on the first nine and added three more to go along with an eagle at the par-four 12th hole to shut the door on the competition.

The eagle came during a mammoth drive on the 433-yard hole that saw the ball stop just inches from the cup.

Johnson said the key to his victory was a new driver he decided to put into play last week.

He said: "I started hitting it real straight and controlled it."

"The driver is what won me the golf tournament this week.

"I don't think I hit a bad drive all week."

Spain's Jon Rahm shot a four-under 69 and finished second on 16-under. American Brian Harman, who entered the day as the nearest challenger at two shots back, ended at 15-under.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Americans Rickie Fowler and Pat Perez were a further shot back at 14-under.

But the field was left marvelling at Johnson after his latest performance.