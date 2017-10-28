Johnson surges to Shanghai lead
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson nailed four birdies in his last four holes to seize a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the US$9.75 million (S$13.4m) WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai yesterday.
Johnson's spectacular nine-under-par 63 catapulted him over fellow American and overnight leader Brooks Koepka, who hung on for second on 132 overall.
Also in the hunt was the Englishman Justin Rose, the Rio 2016 Olympic champion, and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat. They shared third on 135 at "Asia's Major".
Fifth was Patrick Reed of the United States, five shots off the lead.
Johnson, 33, followed up his opening 68 with a sparkling round that started well and only got better as the day wore on. He had a couple of near birdie misses early in his second round, but found his range with back-to-back birdies on holes 12 and 13, then ramped up his challenge to finish with a flourish. - AFP