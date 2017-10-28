Johnson surges  to Shanghai lead

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson nailed four birdies in his last four holes to seize a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the US$9.75 million (S$13.4m) WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai yesterday.

Johnson's spectacular nine-under-par 63 catapulted him over fellow American and overnight leader Brooks Koepka, who hung on for second on 132 overall.

Also in the hunt was the Englishman Justin Rose, the Rio 2016 Olympic champion, and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat. They shared third on 135 at "Asia's Major".

Fifth was Patrick Reed of the United States, five shots off the lead.