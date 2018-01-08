Golf

Johnson takes two-shot lead

Jan 08, 2018 06:00 am

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson surged to a two-shot lead after the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Boosted by an eagle at the par-four 12th, where he flicked a 70-yard shot into the hole, Johnson matched the day's best score with a seven-under 66.

Johnson posted a 16-under 203 total, while joint halfway leader Brian Harman remained in the hunt with a steady 69 to stand alone at 14-under.

Spain's Jon Rahm played the final five holes in five under to match Johnson's 66 and trail by four shots. - REUTERS

Sentosa GC backs national golfers

