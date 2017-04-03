Kang closes in on late Masters berth

Rickie Fowler four-putted the final green to hand Kang Sung Hoon a three-stroke lead after the third round at the Houston Open in Texas yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Fowler overcame a seven-stroke deficit to reel in South Korean Kang, only to stumble at the end with a bogey at the 17th and a double-bogey at the par-four 18th.

Those mistakes allowed Kang to use a 71 in a testing breeze at the Golf Club of Houston to finish the day on 17-under 199 with one round left as he targets a last-minute berth at the US Masters.

Fowler (67) was on 14-under, with fellow American Russell Henley (69) another shot back.

Kang needs to win this morning to qualify for Friday's Masters, the first Major of the year, and if he does he might like to thank Fowler's putter.

"I'll just stick to my game plan," Kang told PGATour.com.

"It was very hard work (today).

"Greens got firmer, faster.

"I tried to really grind it out today and I did pretty good."

Kang heard the cheering and clapping from the preceding group following the popular Fowler, who delighted his overflowing gallery by picking up eight birdies in the first 14 holes, including a monster 50-foot putt at the seventh hole.

DROPPED SHOT

His first dropped shot did not come until the par-four 17th, where he missed a five-footer, a minor hiccup compared to the final green, where his first putt from 55 feet stopped more than four feet short of the hole.

Fowler had a look of disbelief when he missed the second putt, and his expression turned ashen after his next miss from inside four feet.

Said Fowler: "I was trying to avoid a spike mark on 17 and my second putt for par on 18 was supposed to go right but it moved left on me.

"It's unfortunate but we've put ourself in position to win so... I can't really dwell on the last two holes."