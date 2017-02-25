Kaymer lurks behind rookies

Two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer was hot on the heels of rookie co-leaders Cody Gribble and Wesley Bryan after the first round of the Honda Classic yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Bryan and Gribble produced six-under 64s at the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, but the duo have no margin for error with Germany's Kaymer and India's Anirban Lahiri just a stroke back, with seven more players on 66.