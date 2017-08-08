Kim makes Major breakthrough

Kim In Kyung finally put her Major heartbreak behind her with a final-round 71 and a two-shot victory in the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The South Korean famously threw away the 2012 ANA Inspiration when she missed a one-foot putt at the final hole. But that is now all forgotten for the latest Major champion.

"It's been a long process to get over 2012. A lot of people helped me. What it did teach me is to give the same effort to every shot, even the shortest of putts," she said.