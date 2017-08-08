Kim makes Major breakthrough
Kim In Kyung finally put her Major heartbreak behind her with a final-round 71 and a two-shot victory in the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The South Korean famously threw away the 2012 ANA Inspiration when she missed a one-foot putt at the final hole. But that is now all forgotten for the latest Major champion.
"It's been a long process to get over 2012. A lot of people helped me. What it did teach me is to give the same effort to every shot, even the shortest of putts," she said.
Kim went into the final day with a six-shot lead but hung on to win by only two shots on 18 under after Jodi Ewart Shadoff hit a 64 to finish on 16 under. Shadoff finished three shots clear of American Michelle Wie, whose final-round 66 left her joint-third with Germany's Caroline Masson and England's Georgia Hall on 13 under. - WIRE SERVICES