Kim storms to six-shot lead

South Korea's Kim In Kyung had a dream day on the greens as she soared into a six-shot lead after the third round of the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 29-year-old famously missed a one-foot putt on the final green to lose the chance of a first Major win at the 2012 ANA Inspiration, but she holed from all over the place in a faultless third-round 66.

Kim's 17-under total of 199 was a 54-hole championship record - one better than Ariya Jutanugarn at Woburn 12 months ago.

Ariya, who went on to win last year, missed the halfway cut, but her older sister Moriya maintained family pride with a superb 67 for joint-second place on 11 under.

England's Georgia Hall, playing with Kim, also finished on 11 under after a 70.