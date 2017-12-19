Kiradech earns US Masters spot

Thai golfer Kiradech Aphibarnrat eagled the final hole at the Indonesian Masters on Sunday to earn a place in April's US Masters, based on a world rankings projection.

The year-end top 50 golfers earn invitations to the first Major of the year at Augusta National.

Kiradech finished fifth in Indonesia, moving up to 51st in the latest world rankings, but the European Tour's director of data management, Ian Barker, who compiles the rankings, said by e-mail that the Thai will rise to 49th.

The projection is possible because there are no tournaments for the rest of the year that will affect the top 50.

The rankings change every week, even when there are no tournaments, because the formula used to calculate them is weighted more heavily towards recent results.