Kirk seizes  four-shot lead

Katherine Kirk drained a 12-foot putt to save par on her closing hole as she fired a 65 to grab a four-shot lead after the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 35-year-old Australian sits at 20-under 196 as she aims for her third career LPGA title - her first since 2010.

Kirk holds a solid lead over South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai, who also shot a seven-under 65 in the third round.