Kitayama earns Singapore Open spot
American golfer Kurt Kitayama received a belated birthday present yesterday after earning a spot at the SMBC Singapore Open.
Kitayama, who turned 25 on Sunday, had carded a six-under 65 to top the qualifying tournament.
He'll be looking forward to playing alongside the likes of Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Pat Perez at the US$1 million (S$1.3m) event at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course from Thursday to Sunday.
Thai Gunn Charoenkul also qualified after finishing one shot behind Kitayama.
