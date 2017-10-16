Ko makes LPGA breakthrough
South Korean Ko Jin Young secured her first US LPGA Tour victory yesterday, pipping world No. 2 and compatriot Park Sung Hyun by two shots to win the KEB Hana Bank Championship.
Ko, who entered the final round with a two-shot lead, bogeyed two of her first three holes but recovered to fire a four-under 68.
The nine-time winner on the local KLPGA Tour gained five shots in an eight-hole stretch from the fifth before posting a 19-under total of 269 at the SKY72 Golf & Resort in Incheon. - AFP