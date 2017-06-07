Ko still No. 1 due to computer glitch

New Zealand's Lydia Ko has been reinstated as world No. 1 after faulty projections issued last week led the LPGA to believe Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn had taken over at the top, Women's World Golf Rankings (WWGR) officials said on Monday.

The mistake followed the results from the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey that ended on Sunday.

The LPGA Tour called Ko and Ariya on Monday to explain the confusion and set the record straight, with Ko 0.01 points ahead of the Thai.

The WWGR said the projection tool used the date on which the projections were run rather than the date when the rankings would be released, thus including an additional tournament in the event count that was dropped in Monday's computer run.