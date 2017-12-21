Golf

Koh Dengshan wins SPGA/PSP Solutions Engineering title

Koh Dengshan (right) receives the winner's trophy from PSP Solutions Engineering's managing director Willy Ooi. PHOTO: SPGA
Godfrey Robert
Dec 21, 2017 06:00 am

Koh Dengshan was the only player to shoot three sub-par rounds at Batam's Tering Bay Golf & Country Club.

So, it came as no surprise that he won the SPGA/PSP Solutions Engineering title yesterday, with scores of 71, 70 and 68 to finish a comfortable winner by four shots.

FINAL SCORES

Professionals:

209: Koh Dengshan 71-70-68

213: Mardan Mamat 72-68-73,  Jerome Ng 74-68-71

217: Johnson Poh 72-68-77,  Quincy Quek 75-72-70

219: Mitchell Slorach 76-71-72

Seniors:

207: M. Murugiah 63-68-76

220: Dino Kwek 76-69-75

222: Poh Eng Wah 71-77-74

Amateurs:215: Gregory Foo 72-70-73

216: Jesse Yap 76-69-71

224: Nicolas Mok 77-72-75

