Koh to play at EFG Hong Kong Ladies Open

Koh Sock Hwee (above) believes the Hong Kong Open invitation is a sign that her hard work is paying off.

Singaporean golfer Koh Sock Hwee will compete at the EFG Hong Kong Ladies Open in Fanling from June 9 to 11 on the invitation of title sponsor EFG.

The 27-year-old believes that the invitation is evidence that her hard work is paying dividends and she is targeting a top-20 finish at the event.

Koh told The New Paper via a phone interview from Bangkok, Thailand, yesterday: "I'm excited to be playing at the EFG Hong Kong Ladies Open. I've made changes to my game and I'm getting some results.

"By giving the invitation to me, it's like they acknowledged the hard work that I put into my game.

"Gaining this is a sign that I'm working towards the right direction.

"The event has many strong players like Tiffany Chan (Hong Kong), the defending champion.

TURNING PRO

"The players from China, Taiwan and Thailand are strong as well."

Koh, who had just finished ninth in the Singha-SAT-Toyota Thai LPGA Championship this week, also said that she is enjoying her time on the greens since turning pro last year.

The 2015 South-east Asia Games women's individual bronze medallist said: "Everything is going in the right direction, I just need to keep working hard and moving forward.

"I'm doing what I love and I can't be more satisfied.

"I want to get as many wins as possible. Every tournament is an opportunity to win, but I would like to win a Major in the future.

"My advice to Singaporean golfers who want to turn pro is to work hard and work smart. It's essential to always keep your goals in sight."