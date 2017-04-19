Koh stretches lead to two

Koh Dengshan shot another sub-par round to extend his lead to two shots on the second day of the Tan Teck Kee-sponsored $30,000 SPGA Golf Series 2017 yesterday.

At Raffles Country Club's Palm course, the club pro shot a two-under 70 to lead Johnson Poh (71) by two shots, with Quincy Quek (71) a further shot back.

In the Senior Division, M. Murugiah (71) shares the lead with Poh Eng Wah (72) on 145, a shot ahead of overnight leader Allan Chang (75).

- GODFREY ROBERT

LEADERBOARD:

136: Koh Dengshan 66-70

138: Johnson Poh 67-71

139: Quincy Quek 68-71

141: Mitchell Slorach 70-71

144: Jonathan Woo 73-71

146: Chang Ren Chiat 73-73

148: Scott Barr 75-73, Kenji Cheung 74-74, Zaw Moe 73-75

Seniors:

145: M. Murugiah 74-71, Poh Eng Wah 73-72

146: Allan Chang 71-75

Amateurs:

147: Joshua Ho 71-76

153: Marc Ong 79-74

155: Jeryl Tan 79-76