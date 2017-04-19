Koh stretches lead to two
Koh Dengshan shot another sub-par round to extend his lead to two shots on the second day of the Tan Teck Kee-sponsored $30,000 SPGA Golf Series 2017 yesterday.
At Raffles Country Club's Palm course, the club pro shot a two-under 70 to lead Johnson Poh (71) by two shots, with Quincy Quek (71) a further shot back.
In the Senior Division, M. Murugiah (71) shares the lead with Poh Eng Wah (72) on 145, a shot ahead of overnight leader Allan Chang (75).
- GODFREY ROBERT
LEADERBOARD:
136: Koh Dengshan 66-70
138: Johnson Poh 67-71
139: Quincy Quek 68-71
141: Mitchell Slorach 70-71
144: Jonathan Woo 73-71
146: Chang Ren Chiat 73-73
148: Scott Barr 75-73, Kenji Cheung 74-74, Zaw Moe 73-75
Seniors:
145: M. Murugiah 74-71, Poh Eng Wah 73-72
146: Allan Chang 71-75
Amateurs:
147: Joshua Ho 71-76
153: Marc Ong 79-74
155: Jeryl Tan 79-76