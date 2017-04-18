Koh's at home with a 66
Familiarity with the course saw Koh Dengshan take a one-shot lead in the Tan Teck Kee-sponsored SPGA Golf Series 2017 at Raffles Country Club's Palm course yesterday.
Koh, a Raffles Country Club pro, shot a six-under 66 to lead from Johnson Poh (67) and Quincy Quek (68) .
National golfer Joshua Ho has an eight-shot lead in the amateur section of the three-day event. - GODFREY ROBERT
LEADERBOARD
- 66: Koh Dengshan; 67: Johnson Poh; 68: Quincy Quek; 70: Mitchell Slorach; 72: Dennis Lim; 73: Reagan Png, Zaw Moe, Chang Ren Chiat, Jonathan Woo
- Seniors:71: Allan Chang; 73: Poh Eng Wah; 74: M. Murugiah.
- Amateurs: 71: Joshua Ho; 79: Jeryl Tan, Marc Ong.