Koh's at home with a 66

Familiarity with the course saw Koh Dengshan take a one-shot lead in the Tan Teck Kee-sponsored SPGA Golf Series 2017 at Raffles Country Club's Palm course yesterday.

Koh, a Raffles Country Club pro, shot a six-under 66 to lead from Johnson Poh (67) and Quincy Quek (68) .

National golfer Joshua Ho has an eight-shot lead in the amateur section of the three-day event. - GODFREY ROBERT

LEADERBOARD