Matt Kuchar fired a seven-under 64 at TPC Scottsdale for a one-shot first-round lead over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and Brendan Steele at the Phoenix Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

South Korea's An Byeong Hun was among a group of five players tied for fourth on five-under 66, along with Americans John Peterson, Robert Garrigus, Scott Brown and Chris Kirk.